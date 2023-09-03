None injured in intentionally set overnight fire, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — An overnight house fire in east Charlotte was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters battled the fire on Linda Lane before midnight Saturday night. CFD reported smoke showing from the house when they arrived.

Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire within 11 minutes. They say no one was injured.

Upon investigation, they determined the fire was intentionally set and caused $21,000 in damage.

CFD is asking the public for help and is offering a cash reward for tips. You can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

