Nonprofit collecting Thanksgiving meal donations for families in need

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Donations are pouring in at a nonprofit food pantry for families who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Common Heart in Indian Trail serves community members in Union County, Matthews, and Mint Hill.

It is mostly run by volunteers, like Bob Domras. He said he dropped off 240 pounds of food collected by his senior living facility

“It felt like 3 tons when I put it in,” Domras said.

His donation along with others will help 1,500 families in the area have a Thanksgiving meal they may not otherwise be able to afford.

