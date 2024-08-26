Nonprofit helps welcome students back with greetings of encouragement

CHARLOTTE — Tens of thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg students headed back to school on Monday.

In north Charlotte, a special group welcomed back students to Highland Renaissance Academy with greetings of encouragement.

“We give affirmations. We give them high-fives and tell them to have a great school year,” said Boys to Men Foundation founder Timothy Fowler.

Fowler is also a Pre-K teacher at the school. He says it’s those small gestures that help boost students’ self-esteem and ease the first day of school jitters.

Fowler and several other men from the nonprofit formed two lines outside the school leaving room for each student to walk into the school year with their head held high.

“It’s such a blessing just to get this encouragement on the first day of school. A lot of kids -- it’s their first time coming to school,” he said.

The students at the academy aren’t the only ones enjoying their first day.

“This is my first day as principal as well,” said Imani Harper. “So, day one of year one, and I get to welcome in all my families.”

Principal Harper says she’ll spend the next 90 days listening to what her staff and students need before implementing any changes. For now, she says she’s focused on being present.

“I just want all of my kids, my staff and family to come into this building, feel welcomed into this building by just being themselves, show up as you are,” she said.

