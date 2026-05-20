Union County walk-a-thon aims to stop teen gun violence through mentorship

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An organization in Union County is holding a walk to raise funds for a summer program aimed at stopping teen gun violence through conflict resolution.

The Community in Motion Walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and will begin at the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The nonprofit M.A.R.C.U.S., or Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support, organizes the event to help families of homicide victims and to support teens this summer.

The program will offer mentorship, employment, and paid opportunities for teenagers ages 14-19, with the goal of serving up to 50 teens.

Tina Sykes-Mosley, founder of M.A.R.C.U.S., is organizing the Community in Motion Walk. Her nonprofit assists families of homicide victims and seeks to empower young people.

“Here is an opportunity for us to raise funds to offer our programs to teens this summer,” Sykes-Mosley said. “We are partnering with three companies that are going to mentor teenagers aged 14-19. Also, they are going to give them employment, and they’re going to pay them.”

The summer program will offer a series of workshops, including conflict resolution, and will expose participants to nearby colleges.

Sykes-Mosley believes many young people in the area have limited exposure to opportunities outside their immediate community.

“So many kids in Monroe have never left Monroe; they don’t see the potential out there,” Sykes-Mosley said.

The organization hopes to raise $25,000 to fund the summer program. This money will cover program costs, transportation, and meals for all participating children for one to two months.

The goal of the program is to help prevent gun violence. This initiative follows a recent homicide in Northeast Charlotte that killed 16-year-old Joseph Samuel of Union County.

Samuel attended Sun Valley High School. Lt. Matthew Winfrey of the Union County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the impact of gun violence.

“One shooting, no matter if it’s here, no matter if it’s in Charlotte, no matter where, for somebody to lose their life, that’s one too many,” Winfrey said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office supports the nonprofit’s efforts, recognizing the potential positive influence on young lives. “I think it is great that she is trying to direct them on a path of success,” Winfrey said.

The Community in Motion Walk is planned for Saturday, June 13.

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