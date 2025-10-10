Nonprofit provides free mental health care to uninsured residents in Central Carolinas

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — On World Mental Health Day, Mental Health America of Central Carolinas is offering free counseling services to uninsured and underinsured residents in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

The nonprofit organization provides these services to individuals aged 8 and up, addressing a significant barrier to mental health care: the cost of therapy without insurance.

“Oftentimes they would pay anywhere from 175 to 250 dollars per session, if they were paying out of pocket without insurance,” said Ericka Ellis-Stewart, Deputy Director of Mental Health America of Central Carolinas.

The counseling services are available both in-person and virtually, in English and Spanish, and are provided by graduate students under supervision and licensed clinical therapists.

Mariel Vasquez, a mental health navigator at the nonprofit, noted that many people are realizing the importance of addressing mental health issues and that it is not negative to seek help.

Ellis-Stewart expressed a desire to expand in-person counseling to other community locations, but additional funding is needed to achieve this goal.

The organization has seen a steady increase in calls for help since it began offering free counseling services several years ago, indicating a growing awareness and willingness to seek mental health support.

For more information on the free counseling services or to see if you qualify, visit MHAofCC.org or call 704-565-3315.

VIDEO: Oncology nurse’s cancer battle fuels her passion for healthcare

Oncology nurse’s cancer battle fuels her passion for healthcare

©2025 Cox Media Group