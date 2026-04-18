Nonprofits apply to take over former Beatties Ford Library

CHARLOTTE — Nearly two dozen nonprofits say they are interested in the former Beatties Ford Library.

Mecklenburg County staff says 22 nonprofits applied to take over the building on Lasalle Street.

County leaders are now interviewing a shortlist of potential operators.

Their goal is to have a nonprofit take over the building in August and provide programming focused on helping youth and families in school and in the workforce.

VIDEO: CMPD attributes drop in crime in Beatties Ford Corridor to community efforts

CMPD attributes drop in crime in Beatties Ford Corridor to community efforts

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