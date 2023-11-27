Local

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to make campaign stops in Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

North Carolina governor candidate Stein’s campaign raises about $6 million in past 6 months FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks about crime prevention and public safety measures at a news conference, May 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice building in Raleigh, N.C. Stein's campaign announced Monday, July 10, it collected nearly $6 million during the first half of the year, an amount following the Democrat's robust fundraising for his past successful elections for attorney general. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, file) (Hannah Schoenbaum/AP)

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be making campaign stops in the Charlotte area Monday morning.

Stein will be touring the Rowan Cabarrus Community College, Research Campus, and Advanced Technology Center around 11 a.m.

At the college, he will be discussing technology and workforce development.

Stein will then pivot to a small business luncheon at Cavendish Brewing in Gastonia, where he will discuss entrepreneurship.

In January, Stein announced that he would be running to serve as North Carolina’s next governor in 2024.

