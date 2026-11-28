ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are getting ready for our next rain chance to arrive on Sunday night.

The overall impact still appears to be low as most of it will be overnight closer to the metro.

We’ll quickly dry out on Monday and see a steady warm up into the middle 60s by Friday.

That’s when our next storm system looks to make a run at the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday next weekend.

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