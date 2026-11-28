ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are getting ready for our next rain chance to arrive on Sunday night.
- The overall impact still appears to be low as most of it will be overnight closer to the metro.
- We’ll quickly dry out on Monday and see a steady warm up into the middle 60s by Friday.
- That’s when our next storm system looks to make a run at the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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