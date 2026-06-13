North Carolina-born Ice Cream Factory makes local debut

CHARLOTTE — The Ice Cream Factory will crack into the Charlotte market on July 1. A 1,540-square-foot store is under construction at 2121 E. Arbors Drive, Suite 110. It is part of The Arbors at Mallard Creek retail center, which is anchored by Trader Joe’s.

Josh Glover is behind the first franchise location of the hand-crafted ice cream concept. Founder Johnny Dinero launched the brand in Greensboro in spring 2024. Sister brand Sip Lab, a coffee-focused venture, opened in April.

“I think we have a very good offer. We’re doing some things to change the dynamic in the dessert industry,” Glover says.

He wasn’t planning to be an entrepreneur. The 23-year-old started working at The Ice Cream Factory in February 2025 to help pay his rent and spending costs.

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