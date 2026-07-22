North Carolina delays Charlotte Water expansion until 2028

CHARLOTTE — A provision in North Carolina’s newly approved state budget has delayed Charlotte Water’s plans to expand water transfers from the Catawba River basin to the Rocky River basin until at least 2028.

The budget places a temporary moratorium on new interbasin water transfer approvals while the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill conducts a statewide study on long-term water management.

The study will examine how North Carolina can meet growing water demands while protecting major river basins, including the Catawba, Cape Fear and Neuse, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte Water currently is allowed to transfer up to 33 million gallons of water per day and began seeking approval to increase that capacity in 2024. Utility officials say the delay could affect the region’s ability to meet future water needs as Charlotte continues to experience rapid population growth.

Environmental advocates welcomed the pause, saying it provides time to evaluate the long-term impacts of moving water between river basins, particularly during drought conditions. They also urged the state to consider conservation, water reuse and the demands of water-intensive industries as part of its long-range planning.

Charlotte Water said it remains committed to working with state leaders but expressed concern that the budget provision could hinder its ability to provide reliable service to the growing region.

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