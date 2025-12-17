Local

North Carolina deputy wounded in shootout with hostage taker

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
GOLDSTON, N.C. — A North Carolina deputy was shot while responding to a hostage situation in Chatham County on Tuesday afternoon. The deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting happened in Goldston, southwest of Raleigh. The deputy suffered injuries in the leg and the arm and was part of a successful rescue operation to save the hostage.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies entered the home to rescue the hostage successfully. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the suspect died at the scene, but the specific details surrounding the suspect’s death have not been disclosed.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into this incident, which continues to develop.

