North Carolina DMV stops transactions due to computer issues

CHARLOTTE — If you have business with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, you might have to reschedule.

The NCDMV said on Thursday that a computer connection issue is affecting transactions at all of the state’s 112 driver license offices.

The issue is also affecting self-service kiosks, license plate agencies, and online services.

According to NCDMV, they started having issues with connecting to the mainframe computer in the last 24 hours. It stems from issues with the North Carolina department of Information Technology’s mainframe.

The division says it’s working to restore service as soon as possible.

(VIDEO: DMV rolls out new kiosks at Harris Teeter stores across North Carolina)

DMV rolls out new kiosks at Harris Teeter stores across North Carolina

©2024 Cox Media Group