North Carolina drivers’ licenses will soon have a new look

NORTH CAROLINA — Driver’s licenses in the Tar Heel State will soon have a new look.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said the new cards are specifically designed to combat fraud. Officials say the card is made of polycarbonate and laser engraved.

As for the look, it includes the state flower, flag, and several other distinct features of North Carolina.

The new card production begins later this week, with the current design being phased out by the end of June.

All old licenses and identification cards are still valid until their expiration date.

