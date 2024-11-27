North Carolina election results certified

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Elections Board has certified the results from the November election.

More than 5.7 million voters were counted, which is a 73% turnout.

However, 10 races are going to a recount.

Those races include the race between Woodson Bradley and Stacie McGinn for the Mecklenburg County Senate seat and the Mecklenburg County House race between Tricia Cotham and Nicole Sidman.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners and the Rowan Salisbury School Board seat five are also headed to a recount.

VIDEO: What to know for Election Day in North Carolina

What to know for Election Day in North Carolina









©2024 Cox Media Group