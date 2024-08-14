North Carolina family believes bear killed miniature horse

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A family is warning other pet owners about a bear that killed their miniature horse in western North Carolina, WLOS reports.

It happened over the weekend in Black Mountain.

Dayna Kellow and her husband said they found their horse, Harry, dead on Saturday morning. They think the bear climbed over a fence and into the enclosure that sits just outside their home.

Some of the details may be disturbing.

“It was actually like something off of National Geographic,” she told WLOS. “We found bear scat. We found a perfect bloody paw print on the inside of the barn.”

“We found him laying on his side. His ear was ripped off.”

North Carolina Wildlife officials say using electric fencing and enclosed feed containers will help secure your livestock.

