North Carolina farmers take precautions to fight bird flu

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina farmers are taking precautions to fight the spread of the bird flu.

Bird flu can be transmitted through the feces of migrating birds.

More than 166 million birds have been slaughtered to limit the virus’ spread, The Associated Press reported this week. Most were egg-laying chickens.

Just since the start of the year, more than 30 million egg layers have been killed, The AP added.

A poultry research specialist with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University told Channel 9 farmers should change shoes when leaving a farm and limit who visits farm properties: “In order to come inside our facility, you have to step into a foot bath solution, whether it be a powder bleach or some kind of a quat solution. That’s to disinfect our boots and our shoes before we come in and out.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says North Carolina has the third-highest bird flu outbreak in the country.

Egg producers blame the bird flu outbreak for driving prices to record highs, but according to an AP report this week, some critics believe giant companies are taking advantage of their market dominance to profit handsomely at the expense of budget-conscious egg buyers.

Advocacy groups, Democratic lawmakers and a Federal Trade Commission member are calling for a government investigation after egg prices spiked to a record average of $4.95 per dozen this month,” The AP said.

The Trump administration did unveil a plan this week to combat bird flu, but how much that might ease egg prices — a key driver of inflation — remains to be seen. Read more here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

