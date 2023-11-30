North Carolina governor appoints new state auditor

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Roy Cooper has named the next state auditor for North Carolina.

On Thursday, Cooper announced that Jessica Holmes would replace outgoing auditor Beth Wood.

Wood announced her resignation this fall after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run charge.

Holmes is an attorney who serves as deputy industrial commissioner, according to a statement from Cooper. She grew up in Pender County and previously served two terms on the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

“North Carolina is fortunate to have a dedicated, enthusiastic public servant in Jessica Holmes willing to take on the important role of State Auditor and I am confident that she will lead the department with determination and hard work,” Cooper said in a statement. “Her effective service as chair of the Wake County Commissioners has shown her that every dollar counts when it comes to serving the public in education, public safety, health care, and all the other areas that support our state’s people.”

Holmes will take over after Wood officially leaves her post on Dec. 15.

(WATCH: NC State Auditor announces resignation after new indictment)

NC State Auditor announces resignation after new indictment

©2023 Cox Media Group