North Carolina honors national leaders and local heroes with Long Leaf Pine award

CHAROTTE — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest honors, recently recognized a group of national leaders, C-suite executives and a former Carolina Panther.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein presided over the ceremony, which took place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The prestigious award pays tribute to individuals who have made special contributions to the state. All of the newest recipients recognized on Wednesday represent Mecklenburg County.

Gov. Stein commenced the ceremony. He introduced former Clinton administration chief of staff Erskine Bowles, a prominent figure in North Carolina politics and business, among the honorees. Stein noted Bowles’ dedication to his home state.

“He would later return to Washington to lead a bipartisan commission to reduce the federal deficit. And even amid his impactful career in federal government, Erskine never forgot his North Carolina roots,” Stein said.

Other individuals honored from Mecklenburg County included former Mayor Compare Foods Omar Jorge, CEO Richard Vinroot and former Congresswoman Beverly Earle.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who spent 13 seasons in Charlotte, was also recognized. Gov. Stein highlighted Smith’s impressive career with the Panthers.

“He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and even today he remains the Panthers all-time leader for touchdowns and receiving yards. We are so grateful that Steve chose to keep Charlotte as his home,” Stein said.

David Tepper, a “newer” North Carolinian, was honored for his philanthropic efforts, particularly following Hurricane Helene. His contributions included hosting the “Concert for Carolina” at Bank of America Stadium weeks after the hurricane.

Gov. Stein praised Tepper’s charitable commitment. “David is committed to philanthropy across this state and across the country. During a time when food access is a major topic, the Teppers’ commitment to supporting NC food banks has made a difference for countless families,” Stein said.

Outgoing Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was also on the list of honorees but was not in attendance at the ceremony. Lyles is set to retire at the end of the month.

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