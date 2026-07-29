North Carolina imposes new vape shop rules, annual licensing fee

CHARLOTTE — Vape shops across North Carolina will soon face stricter regulations under a new state law, including a $1,000 annual licensing fee, electronic age verification at the door and tougher penalties for selling unauthorized products. Supporters say the changes will help keep vaping products away from minors, while critics argue the rules do not go far enough and may leave some retailers untouched.

The provision also imposes tougher penalties for selling unauthorized vape products.

There’s some confusion about which businesses are included, but one thing is for sure: If “vape” is in the name, the new rules apply.

A section of the new North Carolina budget passed earlier this month, the first in nearly three years, puts the new requirements on vape shops.

The most restrictive are the $1,000 annual license tax and an electronic ID verification at the door to ensure no one under 21 enters.

“They’re flavored, they’re inexpensive. Middle schoolers, high schoolers, even younger kids are experimenting,” said Meg Molloy, with the North Carolina Public Health Association.

A CDC study in 2021 found vaping has exploded in popularity among teenagers.

Only about 4% of them said they smoked a cigarette in the previous month, compared to 24% who said they’d used a vape product.

A mental health condition that an adolescent has can be worsened by the product, said Dr. Adam Goldstein, with UNC Health.

“And it may make it more difficult to actually get over,” he said.

The law applies to any business that meets any of these conditions:

Has “vape” or “vapor” in the name

20% of its inventory is vaping products

10% of its retail space has vape products or a self-service display

It offers samples

It produces liquids

Some parents worry that gas stations and convenience stores that sell vapes may slip through the cracks.

“It’s so huge, and not having laws that protect our kids, and fixing a half-a-piece of the puzzle, when you have a 100-piece puzzle, isn’t going to get the puzzle completed,” said Charlene Zorn, whose son died from a vaping-related illness.

Certain parts of the law go into effect in October, while others not until early next year.

In South Carolina, it is illegal for anyone under 18 to enter the store unless the teen is with an adult.

The state also requires age verification for any purchase.

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