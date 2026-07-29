New Digital Realty land purchase raises questions near Richmond County school

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A data center company with global operations, Digital Realty, recently purchased 400 acres of land on County Home Road in Richmond County, near a local school.

The company announced it is exploring opportunities for digital infrastructure development at the site, prompting concerns from neighbors.

The acquisition and potential development occur as Richmond County currently has no moratoriums or restrictions on data center construction, unlike nearby communities.

The news follows the ongoing construction of an Amazon data center in Richmond County, which has already led to concerns among residents regarding its impact.

Digital Realty stated it is exploring opportunities for digital infrastructure development in Richmond County and emphasized its commitment to being a long-term community partner.

“We take pride in being a long-term community partner, investing locally, supporting economic vitality, and listening carefully to community perspectives,” the company expressed.

Digital Realty also said it looks forward to early engagement with residents, communities and Richmond County officials, promising to share more information as plans develop.

George McRae, who has lived in the area for 85 years, voiced his concerns about the lack of information surrounding the new land purchase. “It concerned me because we know very little about what’s going to be put there,” McRae said.

McRae emphasized the importance of protecting the local school and neighborhood from any negative effects. “I don’t want to see anything go over there that will interfere with the school or the neighborhood,” McRae said.

The construction of the Amazon data center has already impacted some residents. One woman, who requested anonymity, said her family member with a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old relocated due to the construction noise, finding it impossible to live there.

Further concerns were raised by the same woman regarding County Manager Bryan Land’s purchase of property across the street on Kristy Lane last August. She suspects the site might become a solar farm, with transmission lines on the Digital Realty site appearing to lead to the property.

Richmond County Commissioner Jamie Gathings confirmed that local leaders, including himself, were not aware of Digital Realty’s land purchase prior to the transaction. Gathings expressed uncertainty about the path forward, referencing the existing Amazon project.

“We’re just trying to see how this Amazon does for us. Hopefully we made the right call, and everything goes good. As for this here, it’s hard for me to say what we want to do here. I know we got a lot going on,” Gathings said.

Richmond County’s lack of restrictions on data centers contrasts with measures taken in other areas. Communities such as York County and Charlotte have implemented moratoriums on data center construction.

Commissioner Gathings anticipates that Digital Realty will present its plans for the site to the commissioners at some point in the future. Digital Realty stated it will share more as its site evaluation progresses and plans develop.

Residents and officials will have an opportunity to provide input during ongoing dialogues.

In a separate but related development, a public meeting regarding air quality permits for the Amazon data center is scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Old Richmond County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to anyone wishing to attend and share their thoughts on that project.

McRae hopes for positive community relations with the new development. “I just hope whoever comes here be good neighbors,” McRae expressed.

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