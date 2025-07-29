North Carolina lawmakers override governor’s vetoes on key legislation

Eight bills will become law over the objection of North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein.

State lawmakers held override votes in Raleigh Tuesday.

Charlotte Democrats Carla Cunningham and Nasif Majeed joined all Republicans in voting to override the Power Bill Reduction Act.

The bill gets rid of a state goal to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030.

It also changes the way utilities can use rates to cover power plant construction.

Cunningham also voted to override House Bill 318.

This bill requires sheriffs to call ICE before releasing someone subject to a detainer.

She criticized illegal immigration before the vote.

“If you want to adapt to my country, not isolate yourself and come here legally, I will welcome you,” said Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg.

One bill not discussed Tuesday deals with squatters. Stein vetoed it because it includes provisions about pet stores. It remains in limbo.

