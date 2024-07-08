North Carolina legalizes to-go cocktails

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the ABC Omnibus Bill into law on Monday.

Pre-mixed liquor drinks must be sealed and sold with food and cannot be more than 24 ounces.

There are other measures in place on the sale of alcohol in the Tar Heel State.

ABC stores can now sell gift cards. The stores can be open on New Year’s Day, July 4, and Labor Day.

The new law also allows airport vendors to sell drinks that can be carried in a terminal.

Beer and wine can be sold at community college events and pickleball clubs can serve alcohol.

North Carolina has officially legalized cocktails-to-go. Governor Roy Cooper signed the ABC Omnibus into law.



To-go drinks must be sealed and sold with food. They also can't be more than 24 ounces. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 8, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group