North Carolina legalizes to-go cocktails

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WSOC FILE: Alcohol The holiday season typically sees a spike in alcohol sales. (MOHAMED RIZAN / EYEEM)

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the ABC Omnibus Bill into law on Monday.

Pre-mixed liquor drinks must be sealed and sold with food and cannot be more than 24 ounces.

Bill would legalize to-go cocktails, reform other NC alcohol laws

There are other measures in place on the sale of alcohol in the Tar Heel State.

ABC stores can now sell gift cards. The stores can be open on New Year’s Day, July 4, and Labor Day.

The new law also allows airport vendors to sell drinks that can be carried in a terminal.

Beer and wine can be sold at community college events and pickleball clubs can serve alcohol.

