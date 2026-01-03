North Carolina offers $25,000 reward in Khari Wilkes murder case

NORTH CAROLINA — The state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Khari Ikeem Shytez Wilkes.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” said Gov. Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about these cases to contact local law enforcement and help us provide closure to victims’ families.”

Wilkes was shot and killed on Jan. 6, 2025, while in his vehicle on Pine Hill Lane in Kannapolis.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department or the State Bureau of Investigation.

WATCH: Civil rights activist demands attempted murder charges in Amazon driver shooting

Civil rights activist demands attempted murder charges in Amazon driver shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group