North Carolina primary could set stage for race between Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley

NORTH CAROLINA — Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s push to get back into office starts Tuesday as he aims to fill the state’s United States Senate seat being left vacant by Thom Tillis.

Cooper is the heavy favorite to win the Democratic primary with likely 85 to 90 percent of the vote.

One of his biggest advantages is name recognition. At this point, if you’ve lived in North Carolina for any period of time, you know Roy Cooper. He was a two-term governor and a four-term attorney general.

While there isn’t any drama on the Democratic side, there is a slightly more competitive race on the Republican side. Former chairman of the Republican National Committee Michael Whatley is the favorite to face Cooper in November. But he is facing notable names such as Navy veteran Don Brown and former state schools chief nominee Michelle Morrow.

Whatley has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

