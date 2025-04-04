North Carolina ‘Pup Park Shuttle’ delivers big smiles

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former University of North Carolina basketball player is pioneering a ‘pawsitively’ adorable new venture.

Our partners at WRAL report it took only two months for Baden Jaxen, formerly known as Dexter Strickland, to start Pup Park Shuttle.

Jaxen said he was inspired by a social media video from Canada, showing a shuttle-based dog-sitting service where pets were picked up on a bus.

In no time, Jaxen got the school bus in top shape.

“They definitely make me smile. They definitely make me happy. What also brings me joy is just the excitement that we get from the parents as well. If I was a dog, I would be super energetic and happy as well, so these guys definitely bring that energy,” Jaxen said.

He considers dogs to be family members and said he wants to help owners balance life with their dog.

