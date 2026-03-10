North Carolina school district equips buses with overdose kits

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina school district will soon equip 115 of its school buses with emergency overdose kits, our partners at WRAL reported.

Nash County, which is about an hour east of Raleigh, is adding naloxone and ONEbox to the district’s entire fleet.

It’s a nearly $22,000 investment. The county provided training to its bus drivers last year.

The district said having the kits on board will strengthen its emergency preparedness and reinforce its commitment to protecting students.

VIDEO: CMS approves Narcan on school campuses

CMS approves Narcan on school campuses

©2026 Cox Media Group