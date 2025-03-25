North Carolina Senate majority leader resigns, creating leadership vacancy

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Newton announced his resignation from the North Carolina Senate, effective Wednesday evening, creating a leadership vacancy as the Senate enters a busy legislative period

Newton, 64, is stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside of state government, according to a statement from Senate Republicans.

His specific plans have not been disclosed, according to the Associated Press.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Cabarrus County for nearly a decade,” Newton said in his statement.

Senate leader Phil Berger praised Newton as a “valued voice and leader” who “provided a calm presence and wise counsel to many legislators during his time in Raleigh.”

Newton’s departure means that Republicans in the 34th Senate District will select someone to fill his seat through the end of 2026. Additionally, Senate Republicans will need to convene to choose a new majority leader.

As majority leader, Newton played a significant role in enacting laws that extended conservative tax policies, removed the three-day grace period for mail-in absentee ballots, and set greenhouse gas reduction mandates on electric power plants operated by Duke Energy.

Newton, a former Duke Energy state president, joined the Senate in 2017 and was elected by his GOP colleagues to the majority leadership post after the 2022 elections.

The Senate’s bill-filing deadline was Tuesday, and the Senate aims to approve a two-year state government budget proposal next month.

Newton’s resignation marks a significant change in the North Carolina Senate’s leadership as the legislative body prepares for an intense work period.

The selection of his successor will be crucial in shaping the Senate’s future direction.

