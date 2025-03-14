North Carolina teen inspired by Native American roots wins national science prize

DURHAM, N.C. — A teenager from North Carolina says her pride in her Native American culture helped inspire the research that was just recognized for a national science prize.

WTVD reports Ava Grace Cummings of Johnston County won a six-figure prize after placing 2nd in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Cummings won the prize for her research on Native American myopathy, also known as the muscle disorder stac3. WTVD spoke with the teen, and she said it was a subject that was close to her.

“Just bringing more resources and more advocacy and more awareness to medicine within these areas. I was able to contribute to that by looking at this disease that’s specific to my tribe and also using our traditional practices and finding a solution,” Cummings told WTVD.

According to WTVD, Cummings tested adult flies and larvae for her research. She combined an experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug called Tirasemtiv with a nettle herb and found that the pair improved movement.

She told WTVD she’s a member of the Lumbee and Coharie tribes.

“One of the approaches I used in my project was bridging western medicine and also traditional indigenous practices,” she told WTVD.

Cummings says she was accepted into Yale University and hopes to major in bio-medical engineering. WTVD reports the $175,000 she won from the talent search will go towards her college tuition.

