North Carolina universities look to raise tuition as budgets tighten

For the first time in a decade, students from North Carolina are likely to pay more to attend UNC System schools in the coming year.

The boards governing UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University in November all approved 3% tuition increases for in-state undergraduate students. UNC Charlotte reportedly approved a similar hike.

The system’s board of governors will review these, and other proposed increases, in early 2026.

