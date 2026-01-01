Local

North Carolina universities look to raise tuition as budgets tighten

By Charlotte Business Journal
UNC Chapel Hill (Mehmet Demirci)
By Charlotte Business Journal

For the first time in a decade, students from North Carolina are likely to pay more to attend UNC System schools in the coming year.

ALSO READ: Tuition costs rising for some students at UNC schools next year

The boards governing UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University in November all approved 3% tuition increases for in-state undergraduate students. UNC Charlotte reportedly approved a similar hike.

The system’s board of governors will review these, and other proposed increases, in early 2026.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: UNC Charlotte’s AI innovation aims to prevent vision impairment

UNC Charlotte’s AI innovation aims to prevent vision impairment

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read