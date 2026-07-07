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North Carolina Wildlife Federation, Mecklenburg County team up to plant milkweed

By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com
North Carolina Wildlife Federation, Mecklenburg County team up to plant milkweed
By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Volunteers from Duke Energy worked with a different kind of plant on Tuesday.

They joined the North Carolina Wildlife Federation and Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec at McDowell Nature Preserve to plant milkweed.

Milkweed can serve as a habitat and food for monarch butterflies.

This is a new partnership to establish wildlife corridors near power transmission lines.

The transmission line corridors can serve as unique habitats for pollinators.

There are only a few trees, and plants can get a lot of direct sunlight.

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Michelle Alfini

Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Michelle is a climate reporter for Channel 9.

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