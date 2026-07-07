North Carolina Wildlife Federation, Mecklenburg County team up to plant milkweed

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Volunteers from Duke Energy worked with a different kind of plant on Tuesday.

They joined the North Carolina Wildlife Federation and Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec at McDowell Nature Preserve to plant milkweed.

Milkweed can serve as a habitat and food for monarch butterflies.

This is a new partnership to establish wildlife corridors near power transmission lines.

The transmission line corridors can serve as unique habitats for pollinators.

There are only a few trees, and plants can get a lot of direct sunlight.

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