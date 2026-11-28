Colleges and universities in North Carolina had nearly 100,000 full-time staff during the fall 2024 semester, based on data reported to the U.S Department of Education. That includes almost 23,000 instructional staff.
Duke University in Durham ranked No. 1, with more than 18,000 on staff for that semester — but that’s down nearly 1.3% from five years earlier. UNC Chapel ranked No. 2 and had over 14,000 staff in fall 2024 after a 10.7% increase over five years.
Locally, UNC Charlotte had the largest full-time staff with more than 3,700 on payroll, ranking No. 6 statewide and a 3.4% increase over five years.
The school with the largest increase in staff size over that period was Manna University in Fayetteville at 100%, followed by Concord’s Cabarrus College of Health Sciences with a 72.6% increase. Conversely, Bennett College in Greensboro saw the steepest decline in staff size, shrinking 46.6%.
Read more on CBJ’s website.
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