Colleges and universities in North Carolina had nearly 100,000 full-time staff during the fall 2024 semester, based on data reported to the U.S Department of Education⁠. That includes almost 23,000 instructional staff.

Duke University⁠ in Durham ranked No. 1, with more than 18,000 on staff for that semester — but that’s down nearly 1.3% from five years earlier. UNC Chapel ranked No. 2 and had over 14,000 staff in fall 2024 after a 10.7% increase over five years.

Locally, UNC Charlotte had the largest full-time staff with more than 3,700 on payroll, ranking No. 6 statewide and a 3.4% increase over five years.

The school with the largest increase in staff size over that period was Manna University⁠ in Fayetteville at 100%, followed by Concord’s Cabarrus College of Health Sciences with a 72.6% increase. Conversely, Bennett College⁠ in Greensboro saw the steepest decline in staff size, shrinking 46.6%.

Read more on CBJ’s website.

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