North Charlotte fire intentionally set, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire Investigators said a house fire in north Charlotte was intentionally set.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 3500 block of Gibbon Road around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Video from the scene shows smoke coming from the roof of the house. Crews controlled the fire within 40 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured, but property damages totaled about $45,000, investigators said.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force said they determined the fire was intentionally set.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: CMPD investigates death of juvenile in west Charlotte

CMPD investigates death of juvenile in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group