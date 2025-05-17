North Charlotte grocery store to reopen after week-long closure from 3-alarm fire

CHARLOTTE — The Harris Teeter on Davis Lake Parkway is set to reopen on Monday after being closed for over a week.

The grocery store closed after a 3-alarm fire was set inside on May 10.

Police have since arrested a juvenile for intentionally setting the fire.

The fire department had to make holes in the roof of the building to ventilate the fire.

Now, the store will be resuming normal hours. It will open on Monday at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

“We’re happy to share that following the diligent work of our local emergency responders, professional restoration companies, and the Health Department, we are pleased to reopen The Shops at Davis Lake Harris Teeter,” the company shared in an email sent to customers.

WATCH: Juvenile arrested in connection with 3-alarm fire at Charlotte grocery store

Juvenile arrested in connection with 3-alarm fire at Charlotte grocery store

©2025 Cox Media Group