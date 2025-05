CHARLOTTE — A juvenile is facing charges in connection with a three-alarm fire last weekend at the Harris Teeter on Davis Lake Parkway in north Charlotte, fire officials announced on Friday.

The fire that happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday caused about $500,000 in damage.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to ventilate smoke.

No one was hurt.

There’s no word when the store will reopen.

