Crews battle north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a house fire in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

It started around 3:30 a.m. on Double Oaks Road.

Charlotte Fire says they were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

The cause is still under investigation.

At the scene, one person was seen being carried away on a stretcher. Channel 9 is asking MEDIC for more information about their injuries and if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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