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Crews battle north Charlotte house fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a house fire in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

It started around 3:30 a.m. on Double Oaks Road.

Charlotte Fire says they were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

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The cause is still under investigation.

At the scene, one person was seen being carried away on a stretcher. Channel 9 is asking MEDIC for more information about their injuries and if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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