North Charlotte movie theater sued over discrimination allegation

CHARLOTTE — A lawsuit accuses a north Charlotte movie theater of retaliating against a worker it already fired.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Cinergy Entertainment Group Inc.

The lawsuit says a former worker reapplied to work at the dine-in movie theater off Prosperity Church Road last December. But the suit says Cinergy refused to re-hire her because she filed a discrimination complaint against them months prior.

In that case, the suit says she was fired from her job in 2022 after she told her general manager she was pregnant.

The EEOC is asking for back pay and other damages for the woman.

Channel 9 reached out to Cinergy for comment but has not heard back.

