Murder suspect let out on bond, son of victim speaks out

CHARLOTTE — While William Bordsen was taken into custody shortly after allegedly beating his roommate Robert Murphy to death, he didn’t stay in jail for long.

Ryan Murphy was very close to his father, Robert. He followed in his footsteps and worked in commercial real estate.

“He was full of life,” Ryan Murphy said. “Had a great sense of humor and he absolutely loved his family.”

Channel 9 caught up with Ryan Murphy. He said for the last seven to eight years, his father lived with William Bordsen.

On Monday, that relationship came to a violent end when Bordsen, 40, allegedly beat his 65-year-old roommate to death.

“I was in complete shock and I still am in complete shock,” Ryan Murphy said. “This situation doesn’t feel real.”

When Bordsen was initially arrested he was not given a bond. After his first appearance in court, he was given a $400,000 bond, which he was able to make in a couple of days. He also got a court-appointed attorney.

Ryan Murphy said this “once again shows how the system fails the victims.”

Ryan Murphy said his family is angry that Bordsen was able to bond out of jail. He said he is especially upset because he knew the roommate for years and never expected this.

“It’s insane that the dude knew me. We’ve talked multiple times and that dude knew how much my dad adored me and he could take his life like that, knowing what he would do to myself and my family,” Ryan Murphy said.

One of the reasons why Bordsen was given a court-appointed lawyer is because he was charged with first-degree murder. Technically, he would be eligible for the death penalty, although prosecutors rarely ask for it.

