Northeast Charlotte house fire intentionally set, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — A massive house fire in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set Monday evening, firefighters determined.

Charlotte Fire says it was set around 6:30 p.m. on Dawn Circle off of North Tryon Street.

Crews said it took 30 firefighters to control the blaze in just under 20 minutes.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the fire caused about $35,000 in damage.

The case remains open and active as the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force works to uncover who started the fire and why.

