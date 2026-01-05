Diesel fuel tank fire sparks explosions, no injuries reported in Cherryville

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Cherryville firefighters responded to an outside fire on West Academy Street Monday afternoon involving a large diesel fuel tank near a commercial building.

Crews arrived to find the tank fully engulfed, prompting the response to be upgraded to a commercial structure fire due to the risk to the nearby business.

During firefighting operations, several explosions involving propane and oxygen cylinders occurred, leading crews to switch to defensive tactics using an aerial device to contain the fire and protect surrounding buildings.

However, no injuries were reported to firefighters or employees.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including several neighboring fire departments, Gaston County emergency services, and the Gastonia Fire Department’s HazMat team, which worked to control fuel runoff.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

