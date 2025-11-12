Northern lights spotted in Carolina skies

CHARLOTTE — The Northern Lights were visible across the Charlotte area Tuesday night.

One Channel 9 viewer captured some amazing pictures of the astronomical spectacle in the Concord-Kannapolis area.

Tenitra Oates took the photos between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

She says she could see it with the naked eye, and it was “amazing.”

Channel 9’s Meteorologist Danielle Miller says if you missed the lights overnight, you may have another chance Wednesday. The last of three recent solar storms is set to reach Earth around midday. Residual energy from the storms could result in more spectacular views later this evening.

Watch the video above to learn more as Danielle Miller breaks down the science.

