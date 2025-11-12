Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming trend starts today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a chilly start to our day, though not quite as cold as Tuesday morning was!
  • We’ll continue to see improvements to our temperatures through the afternoon with low 60s for highs across the area.
  • There’s still a little bit of a breeze too with wind gusts near 25 mph.
  • The rest of the week looks gorgeous with continued warming!
  • Friday will see high temperatures near 70 with mid-70s headed our way for the weekend.
  • It comes with a mix of sun and clouds every day.
  • Our next best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday and, as of now, that chance still looks fairly meager.

