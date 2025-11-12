FORECAST: Warming trend starts today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a chilly start to our day, though not quite as cold as Tuesday morning was!

We’ll continue to see improvements to our temperatures through the afternoon with low 60s for highs across the area.

There’s still a little bit of a breeze too with wind gusts near 25 mph.

The rest of the week looks gorgeous with continued warming!

Friday will see high temperatures near 70 with mid-70s headed our way for the weekend.

It comes with a mix of sun and clouds every day.

Our next best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday and, as of now, that chance still looks fairly meager.

