FORECAST: Warming trend starts today

FORECAST:
- It’s a chilly start to our day, though not quite as cold as Tuesday morning was!
- We’ll continue to see improvements to our temperatures through the afternoon with low 60s for highs across the area.
- There’s still a little bit of a breeze too with wind gusts near 25 mph.
- The rest of the week looks gorgeous with continued warming!
- Friday will see high temperatures near 70 with mid-70s headed our way for the weekend.
- It comes with a mix of sun and clouds every day.
- Our next best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday and, as of now, that chance still looks fairly meager.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
