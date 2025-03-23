Northwest Charlotte interstate crash sends 1 to hospital

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash on Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near Oakdale Road at mile marker 18 around 7:50 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC, according to MEDIC. The patient was transported by helicopter, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The crash temporarily closed a lane on Exit 18 at Oakdale Road, but the lane reopened around 9:45 a.m., according to NCDOT.

No further information has been provided at this time.

