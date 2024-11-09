‘Not giving up’: Local athlete to compete in Special Olympics World Games

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — While the temperatures inside the Extreme Ice Center are frigid, Ashley Tanner said skating on the rink makes her feel warm inside.

Tanner will be taking her skills to Turin, Italy, in March. She is one of two athletes from North Carolina who will compete in the Special Olympics World Games.

“Special Olympic athletes all have intellectual disabilities,” Tanner said. “We want to teach them life skills that they will take outside of the rink and learn. So skating, we will learn how to do certain elements in a row and how things are mastered.”

Tanner spends at least two days a week working with her coach Tappie Dellinger to perfect her Waltz jump, bunny hop, and three-turn spin.

And when Tanner’s not on the ice, she’s in the gym. She said she plans to add more workouts after Thanksgiving.

“She has worked really hard since finding out she had been selected to the team to get herself prepared, mentally, physically, and hopefully environmentally,” Dellinger explained.

Dellinger went on to say Tanner has grown both on and off of the ice. Tanner said she hopes her story will inspire others.

“To work hard and make sure all of the people who want to do figure skating can do it. Not giving up,” Tanner elaborated.

The other athlete representing North Carolina at the Special Olympics World Winter Games is Trenton D’Agostino.

D’Agostino lives in Boone and will be competing in snowboarding.

