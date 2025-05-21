Worker charged, daycare license suspended after 16-month-old child’s death

LENOIR, N.C. — One person has been charged with manslaughter, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has suspended the license of a daycare in Lenoir after a 16-month-old child died there earlier this week.

Channel 9 reported when the child, identified as Maddy, was found unresponsive at Creative Beginnings of Lenoir Monday afternoon. First responders said Maddy didn’t wake up after a nap.

NCDHHS sent out a notice Wednesday afternoon saying it was suspending the daycare operator’s license “based on the agency’s findings that the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.”

The report says the Division of Child Development and Early Education got information about an incident at the daycare on May 20, the same day that Maddy died. The report doesn’t reference Maddy’s death, specifically.

The daycare was ordered to close at the end of the business day on Wednesday. The operator of the daycare, Kids Time of Lenoir LLC, can appeal the administrative action.

Channel 9 learned that one woman has been criminally charged in connection with the case. According to court records, 29-year-old Alexandra Lee Coffey is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She was booked into custody in Caldwell County.

Officials said the daycare has been cooperating with the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Maddy’s mother and siblings.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

