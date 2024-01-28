Novant celebrates opening of breast health center with spa-like treatment for patients

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art breast health center aimed at creating a relaxing, personable experience for Charlotte residents.

On Thursday, leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Agnes Bunder Weisiger Breast Health Center, which has been developing since 2022.

The goal of the center is to provide more convenient access to the latest technology aimed at detecting breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.

Shannon Hostetter is the Director of Women’s Imaging at the Agnes Bunder Weisiger Breast Health Center and says one of the main goals is keeping patients comfortable and building a relationship between the health workers and their patients.

“This center is really centered to be like a spa; we’ve removed that clinical feeling for the patient so that, you know, when they’re coming in, they’re not as apprehensive about coming in for that screening or diagnostic mammogram; we’re just trying to get the patient to be comfortable in this environment,” Hostetter said.

The new center, off Lillington Avenue in Midtown, will officially open to the public on Monday.

