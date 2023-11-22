PINK DAY: Resources for breast cancer patients and survivors

CHARLOTTE — On Wednesday, we’re partnering with the American Cancer Society for what we call “PINK DAY” to share stories from breast cancer survivors and those touched by the diagnosis.

But there is also help available for those who need it. Look through our list of resources in the Greater Charlotte area below.

Get involved - Pink Day Resources:

Mammograms can find early signs of breast cancer - Atrium Health has a list of locations across our area where you can make an appointment.

Along with scheduling mammograms as recommended by their provider, women should perform monthly self-breast exams. (Click the link for a step-by-step guide.)

The Go Jen Go Foundation provides financial assistance to those in the Charlotte area who are battling breast cancer.

Carolina Breast Friends is a community for those affected by breast cancer in North Carolina.

Sisters Network focuses on saving Black women’s lives and supporting survivors.

The Elizabeth House Foundation offers free mammograms to people in Charlotte.

NothingPink provides care packages and financial assistance for those battling breast cancer in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and the Charlotte area.

(WATCH: Support group offers solace for women battling breast cancer)

