Novant Health cuts 160 jobs across its employee network, including Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health is eliminating 160 jobs across its health-care network.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed on Thursday the layoffs are a part of the Winston-Salem-based health-care system’s organizational design plan. Novant confirmed local employees will be impacted but did not disclose how many.

The reduction mainly targets administrative and management roles, the statement said. Novant says the cuts are less than 0.5% of the 36,000 positions across its entire network.

“In a challenging health-care environment, we are focused on how we can work differently to prioritize direct patient care, operate more efficiently and reimagine how we serve our patients,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We take these decisions very seriously and are grateful for our team members’ service and contributions to our patients and our communities. We are doing everything we can to support them through this transition.”

Novant declined to provide additional details. The Charlotte Observer first reported the cuts.

