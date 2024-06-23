Novant Health drops deal to buy NC hospitals

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health is no longer pursuing its proposed, $320 million acquisition of two North Carolina hospitals, citing continued opposition from federal regulators.
The health-care giant had planned to buy Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center from Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Health Systems.
The 123-bed Lake Norman Regional is in Mooresville; 146-bed Davis Regional Medical Center is in Statesville.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Novant Health offers help to mothers with postpartum depression
©2024 Cox Media Group