Novant Health drops deal to buy NC hospitals

By Charlotte Business Journal

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is one of two hospitals Novant Health was seeking to buy from Community Health Systems for $320 million.

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health is no longer pursuing its proposed, $320 million acquisition of two North Carolina hospitals, citing continued opposition from federal regulators.

The health-care giant had planned to buy Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center from Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Health Systems.

The 123-bed Lake Norman Regional is in Mooresville; 146-bed Davis Regional Medical Center is in Statesville.

