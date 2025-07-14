Novant Health expands residency programs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The future of medicine is coming to the Queen City.

Novant Health is expanding its existing graduate medical education offerings in Charlotte, bringing in more physicians for advanced training.

“This is an investment not only in medicine but truly in the city of Charlotte,” SVP Dr. Sid Fletcher said.

Dr. Sid Fletcher is a senior vice president at Novant Health. He says the expansion will make Charlotte a sought-after destination for world-class medical training.

Novant is also adding an urban family medicine track to its existing family medicine residency program. This special track focuses on underserved and diverse populations.

Novant is offering med school graduates the ability to apply for residency at Presbyterian Medical Center in general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, and OBGYN.

“I think the academic offerings coming to the city of Charlotte are going to really be dynamic in the future of healthcare,” he said. “We want to be a huge component of world-class training, and we believe that we can do that.”

Novant will begin recruiting for the class of 2027 and hopes to have 100 residents training in the Queen City by 2032.

“A lot of the physicians are nearing retirement age,” Senior Director for Medical Education Lauren Penwell said. “So we get the opportunity to bring in new physicians learning the latest technologies who likely will stay here in the area or in the state for years to come.”

Novant hopes the expansion will lead to the newest and brightest doctors staying in the area to offer care for years to come.

“My hope for the program is to provide training for that next-generation physician,” VP and Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program Mark Higdon said. “That generation of physicians that embraces AI and the new technologies—they train in fantastic facilities, and then they meld right into our community and start delivering care, remarkable care, on day one.”

