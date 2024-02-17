Novant Health opens heart and vascular clinic

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health has opened a new heart and vascular outpatient clinic to better serve the south Charlotte market.

Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute — Ballantyne opened on Feb. 14 to coincide with American Heart Month. The clinic is at 15830 Ballantyne Medical Place.

That 3,350-square-foot space was previously occupied by a Novant OBGYN clinic before relocating to the new medical office building on the Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center campus.

